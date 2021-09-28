ID@Xbox will open GI Live next week, speaking alongside Valve, Sony, and more

It has been announced that the ID@Xbox team will open GI Live with a speech and developer roundtable session next week.

Kicking off proceedings for this year’s GI Live, an annual event hosted by GamesIndustry.biz, the ID@Xbox team will give a talk titled ‘Independent Creator Success On Xbox’. The talk will focus on how indie developers can hope to thrive with empowerment from ID@Xbox and how publishers can maximise their success.

The live session will be available to watch for those who hold either a physical or digital event ticket, and will be streamed alongside the majority of the event. The following roundtable discussion, also held by Xbox, will be a private event open to physical ticket holders only.

GI Live: London takes place alongside EGX at the Excel centre between Wednesday, October 6th – Friday, October 8th. Tickets are available from the website.

PlayStation’s Jim Ryan will be headlining the event, speaking about the past and future of Sony. His talk will take place on October 7, starting at 5 PM BST.

Valve will also host a Q&A available only to physical ticket holders, discussing all things Steam, and exploring the Steam Deck.

Other speakers include Warner Music, GSD, Sega, Hiro Capital, Twin Suns, and more awaiting announcement.

In an announcement today (September 28) on the Xbox Blog, it was revealed that Marvel’s Avengers will be coming to Game Pass at the end of this month (September 30). The game has recently celebrated both its first anniversary and launched a massive expansion – Black Panther: War For Wakanda.

Elsewhere, the upcoming Xbox Games with Gold titles for October have been revealed, with four games up for grabs at different times across the month.