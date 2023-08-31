Imagine Dragons release ‘Starfield’ anthem ‘Children Of The Sky’

Imagine Dragons have released ‘Children Of The Sky’, a song created for upcoming sci-fi role-playing game (RPG) Starfield.

Incorporating the game’s main musical theme from Inon Zur, the song’s official music video takes the viewer on a tour of the array of planets that Starfield will feature. Check out ‘Children Of The Sky’ below:

“Bethesda created iconic games we’ve been playing for most of our lives, and we’re honoured to have collaborated on this song for Starfield,” said frontman Dan Reynolds in a press release. “The song, like the game, asks some of the most difficult questions we face as humans trying to find our place in the universe.”

This isn’t the first foray into video games for the pop-rock band from Nevada. Imagine Dragons featured on the soundtrack of the animated show Arcane, a prequel to Riot Games‘ League Of Legends, with their song ‘Enemy’. Prior to this, ‘Warriors’ was used for a promotional video of the League of Legends World Championship in 2014.

Additionally, songs like ‘On Top Of The World’ ‘Whatever It Takes’ and ‘Radioactive’ have popped up in games like Beat Saber, FIFA, Madden NFL, MLB The Show, NBA 2K, NHL and more over the years.

“The band has created an amazing, emotional, and memorable song, and I joined them in crafting the Starfield motif into the song as well as iconic elements from the Main Theme and the Starfield orchestral treatment,” added Zur.

“The outcome is a massive celebration for Starfield and I hope that the group’s fans as well as gamers from all over the world will find it as exhilarating and magnificent as we all feel.”

In other gaming news, Diablo 4 scheduled its first boosted gold and XP weekend that clashes with the launch of Starfield, a fact that has not been overlooked by fans of both games.