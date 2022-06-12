In-game footage for ‘The Invincible’ has been revealed

Starward Industries and 11 Bit Studios have shown off more of their upcoming title during the PC Gaming Show, titled The Invincible.

The Invincible is based on the 1964 Stanisław Lem novel of the same name, and received a substantial amount of in-game beta footage during the showcase, following its teaser trailer last year. Described as a sci-fi thriller, the Steam page reads; “Discover planet Regis III as scientist Yasna, use atompunk tools looking for a missing crew and face unforeseen threats. Make choices in a philosophical story that’s driven by science.”

Continuing, the page adds that players will “uncover mind-boggling scientific phenomena in a cosmic, philosophical adventure set within eerie landscapes. Discover fragments of what’s lost and report to your Astrogator, let his voice aid you in hard times.”

It will be developer Starward Industries’ debut title, while 11 Bit Studios has previously published numerous titles, including Frostpunk, Child of Morta, and This War Of Mine.

The Invincible launches on PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and PC in 2023. At the time of publication, there is no word on a Switch release.

