‘Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis’ leads Prime Gaming for August

Amazon has revealed August’s Prime Gaming offering with and Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis headlining the selection.

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis is a point-and-click adventure from LucasArts that was originally released way back in 1992, winning numerous awards at the time – including best adventure game. Now anyone subscribed to Prime Gaming can get theirs hands on it for free.

On top of this, there are also puzzle titles Metamorphosis, A Normal Lost Phone, Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story, alien escapade Planet Alpha as well as graphic adventure Secret Files: Tunguska and Lost Horizon 2.

First-person shooter Battlefield V from EA is also available to pick up until August 4. The game launched in November 2018 before going on to sell upwards of seven million copies in two months.

You can watch the sneak peak trailer at what Prime Gaming has in store for the month of August below:

Further incentives include Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout that is offering a Beetle Buddy bundle plus 6,500 Kudos, Legends of Runeterra that is giving away an epic Wildcard, a number of Fireworks emotes in Destiny 2 and a seven-day renown booster in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Anyone currently subscribed to Prime Gaming still has the chance to claim Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within right now, alongside 3D action rogue-like Rad and few other titles. You can do so by heading over to the official page.

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that its new MMO, New World, has reached 200,000 concurrent players, representing a major milestone for the title.

Meanwhile, EA has hired a former Call Of Duty manager to help grow its Battlefield franchise.