Indie Arena Booth brings playable MMORPG ‘Summercamp Of Doom’ to Gamescom

Gamescom’s Indie Arena Booth will return as an all-digital MMORPG experience this year called Summercamp Of Doom which features over 120 playable demos.

The experience, which launches August 25, will let players experience an MMORPG game with its own set of themed worlds, experience levels and quests. Attending players will be able to try over 120 different indie games in Summercamp Of Doom and interact with developers within the game world.

Indie Booth Arena will also host several streams across the event, with indie publishers like Finji Games, Tiny Build, Ravenscourt and more offering exclusive reveals of upcoming video games. A trailer for the event shows just a handful of the games available.

Games teased in the trailer include an art-focused painting game titled Behind The Frame, a colourful cartoon FPS called Roboquest and a post-apocalyptic top down RPG titled Death Trash. Organisers received over 260 video game submissions for the showcase, but eventually decided on just over 120 titles.

Gamescom, which is typically held in Germany, went digital last year amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. Gamescom 2021 will be held in an online-only capacity again this year, although the show’s organisers have promised “many exciting innovations”.

E3, another flagship video game conference, also went completely digital this year, hosting a number of shows across YouTube and Twitch. Organisers intend to host next year’s show as a physical expo. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed fans would return in person in 2022 during this year’s event.

Another digital event is already underway in the form of DreamsCom, a completely digital showcase of games built and hosted inside Dreams. The event kicked off yesterday and features over 40 floors of virtual booths.