Indie publishers No More Robots made $12million last year without releasing a game

Indie publishers No More Robots turned four last Friday (August 13) and founder Mike Rose took to Twitter to share some numbers about the last year.

Despite not releasing any new titles, No More Robots still made over £10million ($12million) which was up 240 per cent year-on-year. They also sold over 800,000 units and had over 4 million people playing their games.

“​​Those numbers have come from bringing our existing games to new platforms, getting lovely deals for our games, and being Very Good at slowly but surely discounting our games incrementally deeper,” said Rose.

The release of biking game Descenders on Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch helped No More Robots achieve those numbers especially since, according to Rose, “Descenders was one of the best selling indie titles on PlayStation in the last year.” The publishers also gave Yes, Your Grace, Hypnospace Outlaw and Nowhere Prophet a console release.

Rose also used No More Robots fourth birthday to look to the future, promising a “pretty release heavy” fifth year with the publishers looking to release Let’s Build a Zoo, Heist Simulator, Fashion Police Squad and TombStar as well as “several others we haven’t announced yet” in the next twelve months.

No More Robots is also releasing the RPG Not Tonight 2, which the Steam listing shares the following on:

“Immigration Enforcement Case #112: You are under arrest. Unless your friends can cross a broken America, retrieve your identifying documents and stay out of trouble… this is the end of the American dream for you”.

However if you, like Twitter user Mcdoogleh, only care about how No More Robots’ workplace pets impact revenue, then the publishers have got you covered with this video.

