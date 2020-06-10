Season 4 for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has finally been given a new launch date.

The announcement comes from Infinity Ward’s official Twitter page with the short statement: “Intel Incoming for Season Four.” Players will be able to access the update from today, June 11 at 7am (BST).

Intel Incoming on Season Four. New #ModernWarfare and #Warzone content is live tonight, June 10th @ 11PM PDT! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 10, 2020

No details have been revealed about what Season Four will contain, but it’s heavily speculated from the trailer that fan-favourite character Captain Price will be a new operator.

The new season for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone was originally intended to be release on June 3, but was delayed indefinitely in support of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

In a statement the day before its original release, Infinity Ward stated that “while we [Infinity Ward] all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile with you, now is not the time”.

“Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard,” the company added.

Since the postponement of Season 4, Infinity Ward has made the decision to implement measures to Call of Duty in order to monitor and remove racist content from their communities.

Among these implementations to Call of Duty, the company will be “adding additional resources to monitor and ID racist content”, as well as introducing more “in-game reporting systems to increase the number of bans by hour”.

Infinity Ward hasn’t been the only studio to deliver a delay to a a game update in light of the Black Lives Matter movement. Epic Games had decided to move Season 3 of Fortnite to June 17.

The move was also in support of ongoing nationwide protests as the company took to their official blog to say “the team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families and their communities”.