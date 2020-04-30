Infinity Ward releases ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ and ‘Warzone’ patch

Infinity Ward has released another massive patch for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and its free-to-play online Battle Royale component, Warzone.

For Modern Warfare, the update brings new anti-cheat features to the game, with the development team confirming on social media: “Killcam and Spectate reporting functionality will go live this week in #Warzone and #ModernWarfare, adding another way for players to report suspected cheats. We have zero-tolerance for cheaters.”

The patch also updates the playlist for both Modern Warfare and Warzone. A new Most Wanted Contract mode has been introduced into the latter title, and allows gamers to voluntarily put a bounty on themselves for all squads in Verdansk to see. This will pit the player against every other player still alive at the time, in a high-risk/high-reward situation.

The speed and size of the gas circle in Warzone has also been adjusted with the new update, apart from other general fixes, such as the turning speed, acceleration and top speed of the cargo truck.

A new Gunsmith Customs feature has also been introduced, which will let players mix-and-match their favourite components of several guns in the game.

A majority of the other changes are general fixes and adjustments to UI, exploits and gameplay issues. The updates will take up 10 GB on PS4 and 13 GB on Xbox One. On PC, those who only have the free-to-play Warzone will receive a 9 GB update, while people who also bought Modern Warfare must download a 32 GB update.

The update is now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and the complete list of patch notes can be found via Infinity Ward’s website.

In other Call Of Duty news, the narrative director for Modern Warfare has teased the game’s highly-anticipated sequel in a tweet to a fan. Responding to a remark that the developers should bring fan-favourite character Alex for the game’s sequel – as opposed to the Warzone multiplayer – Kurosaki replied “Who says we won’t?”