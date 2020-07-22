Infinity Ward teases trains for ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ Season 5

Infinity Ward has begun teasing the next season of Call Of Duty: Warzone, and it appears to include trains.

CharlieIntel, a Call Of Duty news channel on Twitter, revealed the news after popular streamer NICKMERCS was sent teaser footage. The video shows an August 5 date, which is when the current Battle Pass is set to end. It also shows a vehicle on a train track, and late in the video a helicopter flies overhead.

Check out the teaser below.

BREAKING: Infinity Ward has sent the first teaser of Warzone Season 5 to @NICKMERCS — August 5 start date, looks like a train is coming to Verdansk… https://t.co/47u4x7GuuD pic.twitter.com/6XfTSPldeF — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) July 20, 2020

The teaser footage aligns with reports from VGC earlier this month that claimed the next big update to the wildly popular battle royale would feature loot-filled trains that circle around the map.

Per VGC’s report, Season 5 will allegedly move Warzone’s theme away from that of Modern Warfare, and closer to the Cold War theme that was first teased in May, when players were finally able to unlock Cold War bunkers that have been in the game since its launch. This will reportedly culminate in the reveal of a full-fledged Cold War-themed Call Of Duty game later this year.

In other Call Of Duty news, both Modern Warfare and Warzone received playlist updates last week. Modern Warfare added a new option called Party Mode as well as a new 24/7 playlist featuring 8v8 multiplayer on the new Cheshire Park map and Shoot House. Warzone, on the other hand, removed Battle Royale Stimulus Trios and reintroduced Plunder Trios.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.