Infinity Ward warns against changing regions to play ‘Modern Warfare 2’ early

Infinity Ward has warned that anyone who changes their console’s region to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early could face being “locked out of the game” until it launches tomorrow (October 28).

While Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t launch for most of the world until tomorrow (October 28), timezone differences mean that Infinity Ward’s upcoming shooter is now available to play in New Zealand.

Because of this, fans have been changing their console regions to New Zealand in order to play Modern Warfare 2 before it unlocks in their own regions.

Advertisement

However, Infinity Ward has warned that using the tricks could cause issues for players. “If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access Modern Warfare 2 early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region,” the studio posted today (October 27).

Despite Infinity Ward’s tweet, Call of Duty fans have still been using the “New Zealand trick” to play Modern Warfare 2. Though it works for some players – there are a number of live multiplayer streams on Twitch right now – others have reported getting an error reading “The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 server is not available due to multiple logins of your account. Please reboot to reconnect.”

For anyone who doesn’t want to switch regions, the launch of Modern Warfare 2 is only a few hours away for Xbox and PlayStation. However, PC servers don’t come online until tomorrow morning – to see when you can play, here are Modern Warfare 2’s release times across the globe.

Earlier, Infinity Ward shared patch notes for Modern Warfare 2‘s launch update, which acts on feedback gained during the shooter’s beta.