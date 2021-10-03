‘Injustice 2’ helped inspire Harley Quinn’s look in ‘The Suicide Squad’

James Gunn has confirmed that some of Harley Quinn’s look in The Suicide Squad was inspired by her appearance in Injustice 2, the DC fighting game created by NetherRealm Studios.

As spotted by PCGamesN, James Gunn has shared a look at some of the original art for Harley Quinn’s design in The Suicide Squad and said one particular costume was “inspired by her outfit in the Injustice 2 video game”.

Some original Christian Cordella art under Judianna Makovsky for #TheSuicideSquad. The dress was one of the 1st designs – here's a version before we settled on the red & black hair (which was very early). The beach uniform was inspired by her outfit in the Injustice 2 video game. pic.twitter.com/JMlgm4Is0L — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 30, 2021

The costume in question is the outfit that Harley Quinn – played by Margot Robbie – wears in the first assault on the beach of Corto Maltese. The Injustice 2-inspired costume was used for almost all of The Suicide Squad’s marketing, although it’s only briefly worn by Harley Quinn during the ill-fated attack.

The post also shared concept art of Harley Quinn’s costume development throughout the film, showing how her extravagant red dress was planned to slowly come across as it weathered numerous fighting scenes.

Injustice co-creator Ed Boon thanked Gunn for the shoutout on Friday (October 2), who in turn said: “credit where credit is due”.

Back in August, it was reported that NetherRealm is allegedly working on Mortal Kombat 12 instead of Injustice 3. This is because NetherRealm Studios currently faces being separated from Warner Bros Games, which holds the licences for the DC characters featured in the superhero fighting game.

