‘Inscryption’ expansion shifts the game into a never ending roguelike

A mini-expansion that turns horror deck builder Inscryption into an endless rogue-like is available now, via an opt-in beta.

As explained by developer Daniel Mullins, the Kaycee’s Mod update “is a free mini-expansion for Inscryption that hacks Leshy’s Cabin into an endless, and increasingly challenging, roguelike. Apply different skulls to your run to ascend the Challenge Levels. Reaching new levels unlocks new cards, challenges, and dev logs inscribed by the late Kaycee Hobbes as she uncovered the secrets on the disk.”

To take part in the Beta as a playtester, all players need to do is right-click Inscryption on Steam, select properties, find the Betas tab and enter the code “givemeascensionmode”, then use the shortcut Shift+K+M in the beta build.

Mullins is asking players to report any bugs, and to also join their Discord server to give feedback on the Beta. There’s also a warning to backup save files before trying the Beta, likely because engaging with it in this early stage can corrupt those files.

Mullins also provided details on what prospective players can expect throughout the Beta for the expansion:

Balance changes.

2 more Rare Cards.

2 new Items.

A final encounter for players who clear Challenge Level 12.

The rest of Kaycee’s dev logs.

Inscryption brings together deck building sensibilities with horror elements and escape-room style puzzles into a truly unique experience. Mullins is also known for acclaimed titles Pony Island and The Hexi, both of which are well liked by many fans as well.

In other news, a Scrabble-inspired battle royale game has released in early access on Steam, and it’s a lot of fun. Players need to protect the last word they placed on the board or they will be out of the game, as 16 players battle it out to be have the last word.