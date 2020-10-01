Insomniac Games responds to ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered’ backlash

Bryan Intihar, creative director of Insomniac Games, has responded to the backlash surrounding the recasting of Peter Parker in the upcoming remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Intihar took to Twitter earlier today (October 1) to explain the studio’s decision to recast the face model for Peter Parker, from 2018’s John Bubniak to Ben Jordan. The exec sympathised with fans, noting that “it even took me a while to get used to Peter’s new look”, but ultimately called the change “a necessity” due to the move to the PS5.

“As we discussed the franchise’s future and moving to the PS5, it quickly became apparent that delivering even more believable-looking characters made finding a better facial match for actor Yuri Lowenthal – who we all love as Peter – a necessity,” Intihar wrote.

He then added that the change wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly. “As we did throughout the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man, we’ll continue to read your comments, listen and always be looking for ways to improve every facet of the game.”

Check out his complete statement below.

A few words from me on today’s news… pic.twitter.com/PpdWVuw4Mm — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) September 30, 2020

Insomniac Games revealed the revamped character model for Peter Parker yesterday (September 30), alongside a first look at the remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man and gameplay footage of it running at 60fps.

Several Twitter users voiced their concerns over the recasting, pointing out that Jordan’s Parker looks significantly younger than Bubniak’s. Other users have also criticised Insomniac for making the game’s Peter Parker look like actor Tom Holland.

What is the purpose of “remastering” Spider-Man anyway, other than to change Peter’s face for no reason? The game is gorgeous. What, you wanna animate dust particles on the air conditioning vents throughout the city with the new “PS5 technology?” Get the fuck outta here. — Brandon Davis (@PlzKeepUpright) October 1, 2020

After some thought I think I’m just gonna have to take a pass on Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales. The Peter thats gonna be seen in future of this franchise isn’t my Peter Parker and not the one I fell in love with. pic.twitter.com/oCNKhErAQv — DCM (@DCM2019) October 1, 2020

Besides the recasting of Peter Parker’s face model in the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man remaster, the game will also feature three new suits, ray-tracing and ambient shadows. All changes have been detailed in a new PlayStation Blog post by the developer.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be available on PS5 exclusively through the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition bundle on November 12 and November 19, according to the PS5’s regional release dates.