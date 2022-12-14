Insomniac’s Spider-Man features in ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ trailer

Insomniac’s Spider-Man makes an appearance in the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

After the trailer landed on Tuesday (December 13), fans noticed the suits from Insomniac’s PlayStation 4 title and its sequel Spider-Man: Miles Morales both feature in the clip.

As Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) jump into the multiverse, a scene featuring dozens of Spider-People includes Insomniac’s version of Miles Morales and Peter Parker, who are seen walking together.

It’s unclear whether they’ll have a bigger presence in the final film. This isn’t the first time the games have been referenced in big-screen Spider-Man outings, after costume nods appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is the first sequel to 2018’s Into The Spider-Verse, which is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023. A second sequel, titled Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, will be released in 2024.

A synopsis for the sequel reads: “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is slated to be released in 2023, after it was first announced at a PlayStation showcase in 2021. The debut trailer shows Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up to fight crime together.

The studio is also working on a Wolverine title for PlayStation 5 from directors Brian Horton and Cameron Christian, who were the creative leads on Spider-Man: Miles Morales.