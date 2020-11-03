Instagram users are being tricked into believing people have the PS5 early

A number of Instagram users are fooling people into believing they’ve got their hands on the PS5 console early.

Many users have taken to the social media platform to use a brand new filter. When used, it produces a fake PS5 in the creator’s images through augmented reality, tricking viewers into believing they’ve got hold of a PS5 ahead of its official release date.

Sony Malaysia originally noted the filter on its Twitter page, which has been created by Instagram user @ARoneverything, but the tweet has since been deleted. The user has recently updated his Instagram story addressing the rising popularity in the filter.

In the story, @ARoneverything said they “hope everyone is having a good time with [the] new AR filter for the PS5 box”, before later requesting “everyone to use this ethically and responsibly.”

Check out the filter in action below:

Despite the creator’s warning, many Twitter users have taken to the platform to showcase their confusion over the filter. Various people have reacted with confusion or considering it a genius use of marketing for Sony.

It took me half day to realise that PS5 is a filter in Instagram. 😅 — T 🔥 (@thadchaini) November 3, 2020

Happy national PS5 Instagram filter day 😂 — Kuganesh_ (@kuganesh_) November 3, 2020

My Instagram timeline is literally filled with people owning the latest PS5. Looks like the country’s economy is doing well. — Ken (@CHKen_2) November 3, 2020

With the PS5 gearing up for release in certain territories on November 12, the company has ramped up their marketing campaign and spent the past few weeks releasing a wave of new information.

Most recently, many outlets were given the console earlier and uploaded numerous unboxing videos for the system, whilst also delivering early impressions on the new DualSense controller’s integration with Astro’s Playroom – a free game included with everyone console.

Outside of the unboxing videos, the company itself has revealed the console’s user interface, backwards compatibility details, and the entertainment applications the system will be arriving on launch day.