Intel fixes Adler Lake CPU’s DRM issues

Intel’s latest CPU chip has been known to struggle with certain games because of their Digital Rights Management system, but this is no longer the case.

Intel has announced that all games that previously had issues when running on their Adler Lake CPUs should now behave as intended. In a post, they said “Intel has resolved the DRM issue on 12th Gen Intel Core Processors that caused games to crash or not load in Windows 11 and/or Windows 10 by working with game publishers and Microsoft. At this time, all games originally identified as having this DRM issue have been fixed through game patches or OS updates.”

Intel’s Adler Lake chips use hybrid architectures and this caused issues with games that use a DRM system to deter piracy. Intel was aware of this issue and released the documentation about the situation before the chips were released. However, many games patched their DRM systems to support the chipset. Microsoft and Intel also worked together to reduce the number of games affected. In December the total was only three, one of which was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Intel provided advice to users who still experience issues after the patch. “If you experience issues on an older Windows OS, run the latest version of Windows Update to resolve the issue. Along with game patches, the most recent updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10 have resolved a majority of the DRM issues.”

