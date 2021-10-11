Intellivision Amico games go on sale despite console having no launch date

Games for the upcoming Intellivision Amico console are now available to purchase, despite no news on when the actual console will launch.

As spotted by EuroGamer, physical copies of games made for the Intellivision Amico are now on sale.

In a video posted yesterday (October 11), it was announced that fans could buy limited edition bundles of four to eight games that will be playable on the Intellivision Amico console.

Advertisement

These boxed editions come with “a 3D lenticular card, premium metal coin, and an RFID game card that will automatically activate once each title is available in our game shop”. A four-pack bundle of games is priced at €79.99 (£67.94), while an eight-pack is selling for €149.99 (£127.39).

However, customers will find they have no way to play these games right now, as the Intellivision Amico has suffered multiple delays and still does not have a definite release date.

The FAQ page on the Intellivision Amico website states, “we are focused and determined to deliver pre-ordered units by the end of this year”. A press release sent out today (October 11) has similarly stated that the Intellivision Amico will launch “in the upcoming months”.

The Intellivision Amico was first announced in 2018 and has suffered from multiple delays, which Intellivision Entertainment says is due to the ongoing pandemic. In August, the company announced another delay to the console but reiterated that it was “focused and determined to deliver pre-ordered units by the end of the year”.

Advertisement

In other news, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is adding powerful grudge marked monsters to its Chaos Wastes game mode. Designed to keep expeditions challenging as players increase in level, these grudge marked monsters receive a random set of attributes that can make them harder to kill.