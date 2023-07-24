‘Invincible’ gets spin-off game following Atom Eve

An Atom Eve spin-off game has been announced by Skybound Entertainment, centring on the Invincible heroine as she navigates the potential of her powers.

A visual novel with turn based combat encounters, developer Terrible Posture Games and publisher Skybound Games worked with artist Rossi Gifford to create an experience that “feels like a comic book come to life.”

Players will look forward to “dramatic choices” that determine the storyline, and “choosing how to develop Eve’s skills can increase her power, unlock special combat skills for use in vivid comic-book-style combat, or unlock unique dialogue options to further play your story, your way.”

Advertisement

“I love this game for its fresh spin on the original comic’s artwork and style,” said Robert Kirkman, Skybound Entertainment’s chairman and chief creative officer. “Terrible Posture Games, Jill Murray, and Rossi Gifford do an incredible job of bringing 20 years of Invincible to new life.”

Murray, who is credited on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed 3: Liberation, Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, Boyfriend Dungeon and more, lent her talents to weave a new story for Eve beyond the events of the comic book and animated TV show.

“Atom Eve’s complexity, creativity, and wry sense of humour make her such a joy to build a game around. I can’t wait to share her powers and unique point of view with players,” said Murray.

At the moment, Terrible Posture Games hasn’t shared when the game is expected to be released, however it is on its way to PC in 2023. There is also another game, Invincible: Guarding the Globe, being developed for iOS and Android devices and it is a free-to-play idle RPG set in the same universe.

In other gaming news, there is a playable ‘Barbenheimer’ custom mode in Fortnite, with a layout inspired by one of Call Of Duty‘s most cherished maps.