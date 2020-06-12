IO Interactive to wrap up the story of Agent 47 with ‘Hitman 3’

IO Interactive has officially announced Hitman 3, which will serve as the dramatic conclusion to its World Of Assassination trilogy.

The game was revealed during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming event with a cinematic trailer, which follows a group of agents in suits seemingly hunting down the series’ protagonist, Agent 47.

Check out the reveal trailer below.

While Hitman 3 will focus on wrapping up the ongoing trilogy with its own story campaign, players will also be able to experience the entire trilogy within a single game. Players will be able to bring over locations and their progress from Hitman 2 into Hitman 3.

“We’re very happy to allow players to carryover locations and progression from Hitman 2 into Hitman 3,” Travis Barbour, senior community manager at IO Interactive, said in a post on the official PlayStation blog. “We’re very proud to have the entire trilogy all playable from within Hitman 3 and to make it the ultimate place to play any game from the trilogy.”

Barbour also noted that the upcoming game will bring players to “exotic and luxurious locations that are packed with creative opportunities”. He added, “your ultimate goal is to explore these meticulously crafted locales and figure out exactly how you want to eliminate your targets.”

Hitman 3 will be released in January 2021 for the newly revealed PlayStation 5. It will also arrive on the Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Other games revealed during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and Resident Evil Village.