Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios have already got a PlayStation game in the works

Jade Raymond’s new venture, Haven Studios, is already working on a PlayStation IP, according to a recent blog post.

Over 25 years, Raymond has worked for Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, and most recently Google’s Stadia until it recently closed down its studios earlier this year. The blog post combined the announcement of the new Haven Studios with the news that they are already working on a Playstation IP.

The IP remains a mystery, but the blog reassured players that the team would “refocus on GAMES in a place where we can practice our crafts without any barriers or impediments.”

After what she describes as a “difficult past 12 months”, Raymond expanded on her reasoning for opening up a studio. “As I took stock of my career over the last few years,” she explains, “ and started to think about what to do next, I came to a very simple conclusion: I need to get back to what I love doing most, and do so in a way that gives our team the freedom to explore, inspire, and create.”

“I’m announcing Haven, an independent studio where many of the talented game developers I have worked with for years (and love dearly!) are coming together to do what we are most passionate about.”

Rounding off the post with a quick explanation of the name Haven, Raymond explained, “Together, we want to create games that are a haven for players, and we want to build a studio that is a haven for developers.”

