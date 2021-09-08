Japanese mecha designer makes a ‘Call Of Duty: Mobile’ skin

Call Of Duty: Mobile is working with the famed Japanese mecha designer Shoji Kawamori to design a new character skin for the seventh season of the game.

Launching on September 10 at 1am BST, the Reaper – Ashura skin is supposed to be an “anime-like military robot”.

“When I was thinking about the mecha design of the robot weapons in Call Of Duty: Mobile, which has a military-style worldview, I incorporated an “anime feel” to achieve a balance that is more human, while still retaining a mecha vibe here and there,” said Kawamori.

The video below has Kawamori explaining his design process.

“I create several sketches,” says Kawamori in the video. “And find a good balance with the design of a human-like robot but with some mecha points. It is like a humanoid mecha robot with a round shape, but its basic structure is still sharp.”

