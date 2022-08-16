Jetpack Collective steps into live-service publishing with card game ‘Phageborn’

Jetpack Collective has announced the first game it will be publishing, an online card game called Phageborn by developer Games Revolted.

Phageborn is a free card game that’s set to re-launch in Steam Early Access on August 23, as part of Gamescom.

Phageborn‘s twist on standard card games is that players must choose one of four factions with “a unique set of innovative mechanics and exciting play-styles,” along with a variety of Avatars that can be assigned to each deck.

Within matches, Phageborn follows a two-lane system that means players will need to choose which part of the playing field they summon their units onto. Players will also be able to upgrade their Avatar each turn, which can unlock powerful abilities to use.

There are currently 16 Avatars listed on Phageborn‘s website, along with four factions. The site also notes that Phageborn will include 1v1 and 2v2 game modes.

“Creating a game which we think changes the rules of what you can expect from a deckbuilding title has been our passion,” shared Dominik Maric, founder and CEO of Games Revolted. Maric added that Games Revolted is “delighted to work with Jetpack Collective to bring this to life.”

Jetpack Collective is a publishing arm announced by Fundamentally Games earlier in the month, which will focus on publishing live-service titles such as Phageborn.

“We have been working closely with our developer partners to evolve their ambitious game ideas into services, and are delighted to now take this next step in our transformation to bring those games live,” shared Fundamentally Games CEO Oscar Clark, who has previously worked at Sony and Unity.

