Sony CEO Jim Ryan confirms PlayStation is investing in more exclusives

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has said that the company has been investing in more PlayStation exclusive games.

In a new interview with Nikkei (translated by VGC) the CEO confirmed that the company has been “quietly but steadily investing in high-quality games for PlayStation” and will make sure that the PS5 generation will have more “dedicated” software than ever before.

“We have repeatedly engaged in mergers and acquisitions, including Insomniac Games in the US. We will not rule out that option in the future,” Ryan said.

The PlayStation boss also commented on the recent situation regarding the closing of Sony’s oldest first-party studio, Sony Japan Studio, stating that it’s important for the company to “provide software that fits the Japanese gaming community” as well as saying that the “PS5 has included a lot of software from Japanese developers since its early stages”.

He added: “We will continue to strengthen our ties with Japanese developers and release content for PS5 that fits the Japanese market.”

Since the PS5 launched last year, supply on the next-generation console has been hard to come by in the market. Ryan said that PS5 supply during the COVID-19 pandemic was “very complicated” and Sony had to limit distribution to online services.

However, he also confirmed that the company is asking suppliers to allow an increase in production which will flow into the market this year.

In March, the CEO confirmed that more PlayStation games will release on PC starting with Days Gone this spring.