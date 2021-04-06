Jimmy Fallon to stream ‘Among Us’ tonight with special guests

American talk show host Jimmy Fallon is set to making his streaming debut on Twitch later today with Among Us.

The news was shared by IGN, which revealed that Fallon’s Twitch debut will take place today, April 6, at 6:45pm ET (11:45pm BST) via Fallon’s official Twitch channel. Several segments of the stream will be shown on next week’s The Tonight Show episode.

Fallon’s first stream will see him play the newly released Airship level in Among Us with a slew of guests including Stranger Things stars Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo, alongside Among Us community director Victoria Tran and streamers Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae. The Roots’ Questlove, Tariq Trotter, and Kirk Douglas will also join the stream.

Fallon is the latest personality to tap into Among Us’ popularity, since the game went viral during the coronavirus pandemic-inflicted lockdowns last year. Other high profile streams include US House representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and rapper Logic.

AOC’s October 20 stream was one of Twitch’s biggest streams ever, with a peak of 439,000 concurrent viewers with an average of 355,000 people watching. The stream’s viewer peak placed it as the 17th highest of all time – just ahead of Bungie’s official channel.

Among Us’ new Airship map went live on March 31 after months of teasing from developer InnerSloth. The new map is the game’s biggest, and comes with new tasks such as jewel polishing and emptying trash among others. Players can now pick the rooms they wish to start in, with new areas to explore.

Additionally, the game now includes improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms, and a new array of free hats for players to customise their looks with.