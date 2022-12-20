Jingle Jam’s 2022 event raises £3.4million for 12 charities

Jingle Jam has announced that its 2022 event has raised more than £3.4million for charity from over 85,000 donations.

The event, which took place from December 1 and ended December 15, rewarded donations over £35 with a games collection containing almost 90 games worth over £1,000. More than 300 community fundraisers signed up to stream on Twitch and raise funds for the event, as well as the official Jingle Jam Twitch stream on the Yogscast channel which ran at the same time and was organised and run entirely by volunteers.

Since Jingle Jam’s conception in 2011, the amount raised for charity has exceeded £22million thanks to the success of 2022’s event. “We’re absolutely delighted to have raised such a fantastic amount for our charity partners during this year’s event,” said Lewis Brindley, co-founder of The Yogscast and Jingle Jam trustee. “A huge thanks to the generous publishers, developers and partners who donated games and codes to this year’s collection.”

From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU! Together, we raised £3,448,212.40 for twelve incredibly deserving causes this #JingleJam2022. To our fundraisers, donors, developers, publishers, community and team: we are so appreciative of you! What an incredible, unforgettable year! pic.twitter.com/CisLq1z4KL — Jingle Jam (@jinglejam) December 15, 2022

This year’s Jingle Jam fundraising efforts will support 12 charities each with different values:

Jingle Jam will be returning in 2023. Jingle Jam Chair, Rich Keith, said, “To be able to raise more money than 2021 during such a difficult year for so many people is incredible and we are delighted that the 12 charity partners can put this significant amount of money towards these fantastic causes.” He continues, “We look forward to Jingle Jam returning in 2023, we will be seeking expressions of interest for 2023 charity partners soon.”

