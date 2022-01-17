John Carpenter calls ‘Halo Infinite’ the “best of the ‘Halo’ series”

Halo Infinite has gained some great praise from legendary horror movie director, John Carpenter.

In a tweet over the weekend, Carpenter described Halo Infinite as a “fun shooter”. More significantly, he referenced its “immense beautiful production design”. He also called it the “best of the Halo series”.

HALO INFINITE is a fun shooter. Immense beautiful production design. Best of the Halo series. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) January 16, 2022

The tweet attracted a lot of attention. One other big name to get involved was Elon Musk who chipped in with “good campaign”.

Understandably, those involved with the game were very excited too. Xbox marketing boss, Aaron Greenberg, quote tweeted Carpenter, adding “what an amazing tweet from a creative legend”.

The founder and head of 343 Industries, Bonnie Ross thanked Carpenter for “spending your creative time in our world”.

Halo franchise director, Frank O’Connor, described it as a “dream”. He added that it was time for him to rewatch Prince of Darkness, one of Carpenter’s most famous films.

Carpenter also directed Halloween, Big Trouble In Little China, and seminal horror movie, The Thing.

It has been a busy time for Halo Infinite developer, 343 Industries. Most recently, it announced plans to overhaul how the in-game shop works on the game so that it can provide better value. In a statement, head of design, Jerry Hook, explained the plan. It is “focused on reducing pricing across the board”.

Last week, it also announced that fixes for issues like cheating and Big Team Battle matchmaking were coming soon. Community director Brian “ske7ch” Jarrard explained that such improvements would come alongside a general roadmap for the game so players know what to expect from the future.

