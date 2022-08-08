John Marston’s voice actor says ‘Red Dead Redemption’ remake “would be awesome”

The voice actor who brought John Marston to life in Red Dead Redemption has said he “would love” a remake to happen, although he doesn’t know if it is currently being worked on.

Speaking to YouTuber Dan Allen Gaming, (via GamesRadar) Rob Wiethoff was asked whether he thought a remaster would ever happen.

“I would love for it to happen. I don’t know,” answered Wiethoff.

He went on to clarify that he’s unsure if there is one in the pipeline before saying, “I would love an opportunity to work with them again, whether it be on remastering something or something totally different.”

Wiethoff spoke glowingly of the company behind the series and said, “I can’t really say enough good things about Rockstar. If they do that, great, that would be awesome.

Allen, hosting the interview, speculated that the next Red Dead Redemption will be out in four years based on the previous timelines between games, but also anticipates Grand Theft Auto 6 will be out then. This would push Red Dead Redemption 3 back to “2030”, where Wiethoff said he would be too old to record the crouch running movements. “I can’t even do it now, those days are over,” joked the voice actor.

Hopes of a remaster for Red Dead Redemption were put on hold after Rockstar reportedly binned its plans following the bug-ridden launch and critical reception to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition back in July. Kotaku claimed that sources with knowledge of Rockstar’s works in progress said that the company is instead focusing its resources on GTA 6.

