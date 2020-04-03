Sony has showcased five indie games that are headed to the PlayStation 4 platform later this year, including a port of John Wick Hex and the new space combat sim Boundary.

The company kicked off the string of announcements yesterday (April 2) through the official PlayStation account with a new trailer for Boundary, from Chinese developer Surgical Scalpels Studio. The game is due out later this year and will be rolled out to both PS4 and PC.

Also revealed was the roguelike Going Under, in which players will control a fresh university graduate who is tasked to explore “the cursed ruins of failed tech startups” for her internship. The game, from Aggro Crab Games, launches in September 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

John Wick Hex and Biped, which are already available on PC, are also headed to PS4 later this year. The former, based on the John Wick film series starring Keanu Reeves, will be released on May 5. Biped launches on April 8.

Wrapping up the announcements is newly revealed adventure game Windbound, which will be released on all major platforms on August 28. Check out a combined trailer of all five games below.

Full-length trailers of the individual games are available to view on the official PlayStation blog.

In other PlayStation 4 news, the much-anticipated The Last Of Us Part II has been delayed “until further notice”, alongside Iron Man VR. Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the postponement on the official PlayStation Twitter account soon after the aforementioned indie games were previewed.

Earlier this week, the Final Fantasy VII Remake was shipped out to Australia and Europe ahead of its April 10 launch in order to circumvent “disruption to distribution channels” caused by COVID-19.