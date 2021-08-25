‘Jumanji: The Curse Returns’ coming to PC and Nintendo Switch

Jumanji: The Curse Returns brings back the iconic cursed board game in an upcoming co-op adventure game from Marmalade Games.

Announced during Gamescom’s opening night, Jumanji: The Curse Returns is coming soon to both PC and Nintendo Switch.

“Jumanji: The Curse Returns brings up to 4 players together to take on the game and face the creatures and plants it sends into our world. You’ll be working as a team to reach the centre of the board in order to save the town of Brantford from invasive jungle wildlife.”

Tapping into the 1995 classic family film, Jumanji: The Curse Returns throws players head-first into the perils of the infamous cursed board game.

“Roll the dice, read the riddles, and prepare to face the dangers Jumanji will unleash. For every round there’s a time limit, keeping gameplay moving from start to finish. Cooperation is key. Match the right items in the right moments, manage token power-ups and apply bonus abilities to banish a danger in a single move!”

Jumanji: The Curse Returns will launch on PC on September 1, with a Nintendo Switch version coming later in the year.

“Jumanji certainly stirs the imagination,” said Mike Willis, CEO of Marmalade Games. “The way it comes to life in the 1995 film makes it the perfect fun, immersive co-op board game experience, and we wanted to recreate that with all the modern design and animation techniques at our disposal. This meant creating a game within a game.”

“We’re incredibly proud of how seamlessly it works, replicating the feel of the original movie, combining it with some classic board game mechanics and an updated visual style,” he added. “We can’t wait for players to team up and play. There’s certainly nothing quite like it out there at the moment.”

