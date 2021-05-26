June’s PlayStation Plus games include ‘Star Wars Squadrons’

Sony has announced its free monthly PS4 and PS5 games available PlayStation Plus subscribers from June 1.

Of the games included, co-op spy game Operation: Tango is a new title. Although it is also releasing on PS4, only the PS5 version is free on PlayStation Plus.

Having just been announced yesterday (May 25) as a PlayStation exclusive, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is also included in the line-up.

Advertisement

The critically acclaimed fighting game, first released in arcades 15 years ago, has been remastered and co-developed by Sega’s RGG Studio using the Dragon Engine, which is also used in the latest Yakuza games and its spin-off Judgment.

Your PlayStation Plus games for June: Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadrons. Available starting June 1: https://t.co/PbSrubWFTr pic.twitter.com/LjadkCT1CC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 26, 2021

According to the PlayStation Blog post, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will be free for PS Plus subscribers in June and July. Alternatively, it will also available via PlayStation Now at launch.

Finally, PS Plus members can also get Star Wars Squadrons for free, which is also completely playable in VR.

In NME’s review, Jordan Oloman said “Squadrons is well worth the money for the gameplay alone, especially if you want to get as close as you can to the childhood fantasy of Star Wars space combat”, praising the multiplayer aspect while criticising the story.

Both PS4 titles are also backwards compatible on PS5 consoles.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Sony is set to reveal more Horizon Forbidden West gameplay in the next State of Play tomorrow (May 27) with a 20-minute livestream starting at 9am PDT, 5pm BST, and 6pm CEST.

An unannounced Final Fantasy spin-off is also being reportedly helmed by Nioh developer Team Ninja as a PS5 exclusive.