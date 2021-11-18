Justin Bieber to perform in “interactive virtual experience” with Wave

Justin Bieber has partnered with Wave to provide fans with a free and live performance, titled Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience.

Transformed into a digital avatar, Bieber will perform his number one album, ‘Justice’, for the first time in the meta verse.

The event aims to kick off the Justice World Tour which begins in 2022. Bieber will perform hits including ‘Peaches’, ‘Hold On’ and his new single, ‘Ghost’.

Fans can interact with him by appearing live on stage alongside him in avatar form before influencing his performance and the environment nearby in real time. Users can chat with other fans around the world, send Bieber virtual expressions, and see themselves live on the virtual Jumbotron during the show.

To participate, users simply need to sign up for a free Wave.watch account beforehand. The live experience kicks off at 6 PM PST/ 8 PM CST / 9 PM EST November 18, with the show rebroadcast on Sunday November 21 at 7 PM GMT for UK audiences.

The broadcast will last approximately 45 minutes with a 10 minute preshow event too.

In a statement, Bieber said, “I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans. I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can’t wait for them to check out this interactive performance.”

In recent times, many singers and bands have become more involved with virtual concerts. Ed Sheeran will be performing his hits in Pokémon Go next week to promote his latest album.

In other gaming news, Battlefield 2042 players are spotting mysterious underground ducks due to an entertaining bug.