Keanu Reeves sex mod removed from ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

A new mod uploaded this week that allowed Cyberpunk 2077 players to have sex with Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhands has been removed from Nexus Mods.

The mod utilised character model swapping to put Silverhands in the position of a “joytoy” sex worker, making it possible for the player to engage in sex scenes with Reeves’ character. The file included a tutorial on how to manually swap character models around, and a range of assets to play with.

The swap was not quite perfect, however, relying on rudimentary texture swapping. This means that Silverhands remained fully clothed during the encounter, and had the voice of the joytoy instead of his own. One mod user claimed that it was good enough, and “as close as we can get to romancing Johnny”.

The creator of the mod initially said to Eurogamer that “Naturally, if Keanu Reeves or CDPR do have something against it, I’d take those modded files down from [the] Nexus Mods page, but players would, sooner or later, do it without my help either way.” This may explain the sudden disappearance of the mod from the Nexus Mods page.

Catmino, the creator, went on to say that “…Since [there] are already sex scenes with Keanu Reeves in the game, and my mod uses the textures and models that are already in the game – I don’t really see a reason why would they go against it.”

Considering other celebrities, such as Grimes, appear in the game’s files, it is possible that another complaint was raised against the potential of this mod. As this Reddit user proved, it was also possible to use the mod to romance characters such as Adam Smasher.

Recently, CD Projekt RED uploaded official modding tools and support for Cyberpunk 2077, promising the kit will be “continuously updated”.