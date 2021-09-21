‘Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’ will get a physical edition later in 2021

Ember Lab has announced that the newly released Kena: Bridge Of Spirits will be getting a physical edition later this year.

Ember Lab revealed that it’s teaming up with indie game publisher Maximum Games to launch the Deluxe Edition of Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PS4 and PS5.

“Our community was extremely vocal about their desire for a physical edition from the moment we first announced the game,” said Ember Lab COO Josh Grier. “It’s an honor to create a game people want to add to their collections, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Games to make that happen so quickly after the initial launch.”

Advertisement

The Deluxe Edition of Kena: Bridge of Spirits will feature the game’s soundtrack along with several digital and physical items including Golden Rot Skin, a Unique Kena Staff, an Exclusive Retail Stick Sheet and a Unique Celebration Hats for Rot.

Coming holiday 2021 – Kena: Bridge of Spirits in physical form!

Be on the lookout for when pre-orders are available. 🧡#indiegame https://t.co/5JDIzhzQ7q — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) September 20, 2021

Players will be able to purchase the Deluxe Edition at major retailers for $49.99 USD – which is roughly £40.00 GBP – $10 more than the digital standard version of the game already on the PlayStation Store.

Ahead of the launch of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, Ember Lab revealed that the game has a photo mode with a new trailer. “You can activate photo mode all along your adventure and capture epic and adorable photos of your journey,” the developer explained. “Characters (including all the Rot!) will freeze by default once you enter photo mode, but you can ‘resume action’ to bring them back to life.”

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits launches today on PS4 and PS5.

Advertisement

In other news, new sources suggest that the rumoured Star Wars game from Quantic Dream will have action-focused gameplay and an open world.