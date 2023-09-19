KFC’s Colonel Sanders has been made an official ‘Final Fantasy’ character

Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan and Square Enix have collaborated to take Colonel Sanders to Final Fantasy 14, as a black mage that specialises in primal magic.

In a video posted to X, KFC Japan shared that the mascot is “preparing for a new adventure in another world” in the translated caption. Check it out below:

He then shows off one of his abilities, pointing players towards the fact that he is a Thaumaturge (also known as a black mage).

Thaumaturges are able to wield lightning, ice and fire attacks in the game, so it makes some sense that Colonel Sanders would lean towards the matter-changing magic.

The announcement only stated that the Colonel would be “coming soon” to Final Fantasy 14 and it’s not known whether he would be a new NPC or there is an event that players will interact with.

Ariana Grande and Katy Perry have also appeared in the universe of Final Fantasy. While both were added to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, the former got four different characters inspired by her likeness – Dangerous Ariana, Chic Ariana, Sportive Ariana and Charming Kitty Ariana.

Perry, on the other hand, recorded a new song for the game, ‘Immortal Flame’ alongside her Popstar Katy character.

This isn’t the first time that Colonel Sanders has appeared in a game. I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator featured Sanders as a culinary student who catches the eye of the player character in a romantic visual novel.

Additionally, KFC Gaming and Cooler Master developed the KFConsole in 2020. Possessing an Intel NUC, an Asus GPU, ray-tracing, 4K resolution and support for virtual reality, the console also has a Chicken Chamber which uses the heat generated by the system to warm the food in the drawer.

