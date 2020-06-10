‘Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night’ hits 1 million sales, reveals roadmap

The Castlevania-inspired game Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night has sold one million copies worldwide and creator Koji Igarashi has revealed the roadmap for the game’s future.

Igarashi revealed the news with a post on the game’s Kickstarter page. “This is a remarkable milestone for any game, but it is especially sweet considering the humble beginnings of the project,” he wrote. “Bloodstained wouldn’t exist without the passion and faith of the many Kickstarter backers who made the game a reality.”

The developer also announced the development roadmap for the game’s future, including a full outline of what will be coming to Bloodstained in 2020.

Starting in Q2 the game will introduce a Boss Revenge Mode in which players can control one of four in-game bosses and battle the heroes of Bloodstained. Also being added are more customisation options, such as the ability to change your characters clothes, hair and skin colour.

In Q3, Bloodstained introduce two new multiplayer modes: VS Mode, which will pit players against each other; and Chaos Mode, a boss rush mode for up to two players. A single player Classic Mode is also set to be added, and will include five stages across three difficulty options.

Finally, in Q4 the game introduce a yet-to-be-revealed third playable character, as well as special crossover content. Other changes planned over 2020 include “bug fixes, improvements to the game, paid DLC and a few other surprises”.

Bloodstained originated as a Kickstarter project that was led by Igarashi – an original producer for Castlevania. The game was finally released in 2019 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.