‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance’ sequel could be announced this week

Fans have been piecing together clues online to suggest that a sequel to Kingdom Come: Deliverance could be announced at E3 this week.

As reported by GamingBible, a Reddit post points to a few clues that the first-person medieval RPG may be getting a follow-up.

The major clue is tied to the game’s publisher Deep Silver’s parent company Koch Media, which has a Primetime Gaming Stream scheduled for June 11.

The company has also been teasing something mysterious under its own ‘we know something you don’t‘ website. The site connects to what appears as a CCTV camera pointed at a broadcasting room, containing a mace, coffin and crown.

While there are no logos to give away anything, these items are strongly associated enough with Kingdom Come: Deliverance‘s medieval setting for fans to believe that it’s hinting towards a sequel announcement during the stream.

Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, PR manager of Warhorse Studios, the developer of Kingdom Come: Deliverance also tweeted over the weekend (June 7): “Oh shoot… this week will be packed!”

Oh shoot… this week will be packed! — Sir Tobi ⚔🛡 (@T0_8I) June 7, 2021

The Reddit post also alludes to how the official Warhorse Twitter account has been liking tweets from people asking and wanting a sequel to Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a first-person open-world RPG set in the Kingdom of Bohemia, as the player takes on the role of Henry, the son of a blacksmith on a quest to avenge the death of his parents in an unforgiving world.

While often compared with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, it is also noted for having an emphasis on eschewing fantasy for historically accurate content.

Elsewhere, medieval game Chivalry 2 launched yesterday (June 8) to much fanfare, as the developer said the game has “exceeded even our highest expectations”.