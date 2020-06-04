THQ Nordic announces remaster of ‘Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning’

THQ Nordic has revealed that it is remastering the 2012 RPG game, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning.

The game, which was the only release from game developer 38 Stdios being going under, will be remastered with “stunning visuals and refined gameplay”, as well as being bundled with all previously released DLCs from the original release.

“The rumours are true! Prepare for a Re-Reckoning, because Kingdoms of Amalur is coming back,” THQ Nordic said via the official Kingdoms of Amalur Twitter account.

Advertisement

Read the full announcement below.

The rumours are true! Prepare for a Re-Reckoning, because Kingdoms of Amalur is coming back. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay, it's soon time to experience an epic RPG journey and all its DLCs like never before.#KingdomsOfAmalur #ReReckoning pic.twitter.com/MlpSCTrjPe — Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (@ReckoningGame) June 4, 2020

The official reveal arrived soon after the remaster was discovered on an official Xbox store listing. The developer is listed as Kaiko, who previously worked with THQ Nordic on Darksiders: Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition.

Aside from the Xbox One store listing, no other console formats have been announced at the moment. The page also lists a release date of August 18, although no official date has been announced as of yet.

A Discord page has been opened by the team, which promises to bring information, updates and more as it comes.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is a fantasy action-RPG that was originally released back in 2012 for PC, Xbox 360 and the PlayStation 3. Rights for the game were purchased by THQ Nordic in 2018, during a time when the studio had also bought multiple other game IPs, such as the cult-classic Timesplitters.

Advertisement

A few months after the rights were retrieved, the game was later made available on the Xbox One as part of the company’s backwards compatibility programme – a project which has brought forward hundreds of Xbox 360 games to the current console.