‘Kirby And The Forgotten Land’ demo is available now

A demo is now available for Kirby And The Forgotten Land, which is launching on Nintendo Switch later this month.

The demo contains three levels from the first world in Kirby And The Forgotten Land and includes a boss fight and trial of the new Mouthful Mode. Players can download the demo now and try out the game ahead of its launch on March 25 (via Eurogamer).

Those who complete the demo will receive a code that will unlock extra items in the full version of Kirby And The Forgotten Land. The demo can also be played solo or with a friend.

Nintendo recently announced that Kirby would be receiving the new Mouthful Mode, which can be experimented within the demo. The new feature allows Kirby to inhale objects in the environment to gain new abilities.

A recent trailer showed Kirby inhaling a car, travelling faster and smashing through objects. Kirby can also inhale an arch to allow him to become a pink paraglider or use a scissor lift to get to hard to reach places.

Mouthful Mode also gives Kirby access to new combat options. Inhaling a vending machine allows players to fire juice boxes at enemies, and inhaling water from a hydrant can allow Kirby to wash clean an area covered in dangerous goo.

Kirby And The Forgotten Land will take players to a new location where nature and construction are intertwined. Unfortunately, the Waddle Dees have been captured by a gang known as the Beast Pack in this new world. Players must help Kirby rescue the Waddle Dees and return to their home with the assistance of a new ally Elfilin.

In other news, CD Projekt Red has stopped all games sales in Russia and Belarus.