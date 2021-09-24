‘Kirby And The Forgotten Land’ is a cute post-apocalyptic platformer coming to Switch next year

Nintendo has revealed Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a new game in the long-running series, which takes the adorable character to a post-apocalyptic world.

Premiering during the Nintendo Direct last night (September 23), the titular Forgotten Land the pink mascot finds himself waking up in is a far cry from Dream Land, and more resembles a scene from The Last Of Us, Nier: Automata, or Death Stranding, with abandoned buildings overgrown with nature, cracked roads, and rusting cars.

Take a look at the clip below:

Advertisement

There are already two Kirby games on the Switch, 2018’s Kirby: Star Allies and 2020’s Kirby Fighters 2. Kirby And The Forgotten Land will however mark the game’s transition to 3D, while still using signature abilities like eating enemies and copying new abilities.

While players will be able to navigate Kirby in 3D environments, the clip shows that the action will still be following fairly linear paths with a fixed camera that follows him around.

The post-apocalyptic aesthetic and the artefacts left behind feel closer to a human civilisation, similar to Mario encountering realistic humans in Super Mario Odyssey‘s New Donk City. However, enemy types still be familiar characters from the series, while it also appears that Kirby will be rescuing his Waddle Dee friends.

Kirby And The Forgotten Land will launch on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.

Advertisement

In even stranger news, during the Nintendo Direct, Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto dropped in to announce the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie’s voice cast, which includes Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, much to the confusion and derision of fans online.