‘Kirby’ creator launches YouTube channel on game development

Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of both Kirby and the Super Smash Bros. series, has launched a YouTube channel to talk all things game development.

In his introductory video, Sakurai explains how he “wants to try and make games around the world a little more fun.”

“Don’t expect me to stream games or anything like that,” he warned. “Instead I’ll be talking about game development and what makes games fun,” he continued before admitting that “good” game design and “fun” are “vague concepts”. “Different people perceive them in different ways.”

Advertisement

He goes on to say that his channel is for everyone. “You don’t need to be an expert in game design to enjoy it” and he hopes to offer “a small glimpse into what this world (of game development) is like” for those with no prior experience.

“It might even help an aspiring game creator pick up on some important principles or give someone who already makes games a useful new perspective,” he added.

Announcing the project on Twitter, Sakurai wrote: “I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how I can give back to the game industry. By sharing my knowledge with all of you on YouTube, I hope I can help people better appreciate how games are made, and maybe even spark some interest in aspiring game developers. I’ll try my best to make the show fun and easy to watch, so please check it out when you get the chance!”

I'll try my best to make the show fun and easy to watch, so please check it out when you get the chance! (3/3) — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) August 24, 2022

It comes as acclaimed game developer Hideo Kojima announced a brand new podcast at 2022’s Gamescom Opening Night Live Event last night (August 23).

Advertisement

The podcast, which is titled Brain Structure, is releasing its first episode on September 8 exclusively on audio streaming platform Spotify, and will be available in both English and Japanese.

Kojima states that it will “include very special guests from various fields”, including Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley who will regularly feature in an “entertainment industry news section”.

In other news, following the release of Guild Wars 2 on Steam, ArenaNet is now getting ready to “embark on a new adventure” with game director Josh Davis promising “there are still so many stories to tell and places left to explore in Guild Wars 2.”