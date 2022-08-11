‘Kirby’s Dream Buffet’ releasing on Nintendo Switch next week

Nintendo has announced the release date of upcoming Fall Guys-like Kirby’s Dream Buffet on Nintendo Switch.

An announcement from today (August 11) confirms that Kirby’s Dream Buffet will be released on August 17 next week. The title will also cost £13.49 on the Nintendo eShop.

For between one to four players, the game pits a number of rotund Kirby players against one another in food-based obstacle courses that need to be rolled through as fast as possible. There are a number of tracks and minigames throughout, which Nintendo has detailed on its website.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement and a new trailer for the game below.

Pack some snacks and hit the tracks! #KirbysDreamBuffet is coming to #NintendoSwitch 17/08! Watch the latest trailer to find out what delicious delights that await you. pic.twitter.com/IxjK6vuw7s — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 11, 2022

“First, a race to claim a mountain of strawberries! The rules are simple: roll down the track and eat as many strawberries as you can. The more you gobble up, the more you’ll grow and the faster you’ll roll.”

Next is a sort of bumper balls style minigame, where players can slam into each other whilst trying to eat strawberries that fall into the arena. Then there’s another race, followed by a mode where players need to defend their own stash of fruits, steal from others, and knock them off the stage.

Players can go 1v1 on the same console, use local wireless multiplayer for up to four players, or play with friends online via password sharing. There’s also standard matchmaking as well.

There’s a series of costumes players can unlock by increasing their level, with Nintendo saying “some of which will remind you of familiar faces.”

Advertisement

In other news, Xbox owner Microsoft has claimed that PlayStation owner Sony has been paying off other developers to keep games off Xbox Game Pass. It said: “Sony pays for ‘blocking rights’ to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other competing subscription services.”