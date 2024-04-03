‘Knights Of The Old Republic’ remake is “alive and well” after Embracer shake-up

The Saber Interactive boss has confirmed the remake of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic is still in development following the shake-up at Embracer.

A remake of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic has been in the works since 2021 but it’s faced a turbulent development. Originally, the remake of the 2003 game was due to be created by Aspyr Media before development was put on hold in 2022, following the sudden firing of two senior developers.

Saber Interactive, which had joined the project earlier that year, then took over the remake.

Updates have been few and far between, with Knights Of The Old Republic predicted to have a 2025 release date. However, there haven’t been any public showcases of the game since 2021 and PlayStation pulled the trailer from its channel in 2023, citing “expiring music licences”.

Further questions about the project were asked at the end of last year when the game was missing from a financial report. When asked about the project Lars Wingefors, CEO of Saber’s parent company Embracer, said: “I noticed that anything I say to this becomes a headline. So that is my only comment.”

Last month, Embracer sold Saber Interactive to Beacon Interactive as part of a lengthy restructuring programme that included hundreds of lay-offs, studio closures and game cancellations. However, Saber Interactive boss Matthew Karch has since told IGN that the Knights Of The Old Republic remake is still in the works.

“It’s clear and it’s obvious that we’re working on this,” he explained. “It’s been in the press numerous times. What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we’re dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations.”

🚨 BREAKING KOTOR REMAKE NEWS 🚨 Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch has confirmed the KOTOR Remake is in development and has said it's "Alive and well" in a recent interview. He says Saber are "dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations" with the Remake. pic.twitter.com/03ihE3b0fy — 100% Star Wars (@100PerStarWars) April 2, 2024

Shortly before the sale of Saber, Wingefors confirmed a “previously announced AAA title based on a major licence” still needed some “deep love and respect” before it could be released.

Last month, Embracer confirmed it wouldn’t be selling any more studios, and announced it would be bringing its restructuring process to a close. Wingefors went on to say it’s too early to think about acquiring studios again, but didn’t rule it out entirely.

