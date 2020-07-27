Koei Tecmo report hints at Western release for ‘Persona 5: Scramble’

A Western release of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers has been hinted to be coming according to Koei Tecmo’s first-quarter financial report.

The hint arrives from Persona Central, who have translated the financial report and discovered that the game is coming to Europe and America as the planned release region states “the West”. Both a PS4 and a Nintendo Switch version is suggested in the report, however no release date is provided.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers was originally announced back in 2019 and recently released in Japan during February. The game has received positive reviews since its launch in Japan from both fans and critics and as of July has shifted 480,000 copies.

In March a survey by developer Atlus posed a question to fans which asked: “How interested would you be in purchasing Persona 5 Scramble if it were to be released in the West?” The survey suggest that the developer was weighing up options on whether to release the title to other territories.

The narrative in Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers acts as a direct sequel to the fan-favourite Persona 5, and continues the story of The Phantom Thieves. Unlike Persona 5 which takes a turn-based RPG route, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers utilises the hack-and-slash gameplay found in the Dynasty Warriors series.

Atlus recently released Persona 4 Golden on Steam, marking the first time the series has made the jump to PC. The game received graphical enhancements and marked the first time players in the West could play the game with Japanese voice over work.