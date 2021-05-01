Konami announces it won’t be appearing at E3 2021

Konami has announced that it will not be making an appearance during E3 2021, but says “key projects” are in “deep development”.

Posting on Twitter, Konami released a statement detailing the reasons behind the lack of attendance this June. It said: “Due to timing we will not be ready to present at E3 this year. We want to reassure our fans that we are in deep development on a number of key projects, so please stay tuned for some updates in the coming months.”

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) responded to the statement in a supportive manner and said: “We support our partner Konami’s decision to not participate in E3 this year and are excited to see what they’ll be announcing in the future when they’re ready to do so.

“We can’t wait for their return to E3 2022, but in the meantime, we look forward to sharing all of the highly-anticipated reveals, programming and so much more at this year’s E3.”

Konami is responsible for publishing titles such as the Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Suikoden, Pro Evolution Soccer, and Castlevania franchises.

Last year, Konami announced that PES 2021 will be a standalone “season update” rather than a full sequel and will be scaled back to focus on the next-gen debut.

Konami reassured fans in January that it has not shuttered its video gaming divisions and has since been working on a new project. Right now, PES 2022 is the only confirmed game in the development at Konami, although there are rumours about a new Silent Hill game.

The studio recently released a range of games from its back catalogue on PC, including some of its classic titles such as Metal Gear Solid.