Konami announces new game ‘Getsu Fūma Den’ for Switch and PC

During Nintendo’s Indie World presentation today (April 14), Konami announced Getsu Fūma Den: Undying Moon, reviving one of the publisher’s oldest game IPs.

The 2D action game will be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. Shortly after the presentation, it was confirmed to be coming to early access on PC on May 13 via Steam.

First released in 1987, the original Getsu Fūma Den was a 2D action-adventure title in the style of Castlevania but was only available on the Nintendo Famicom in Japan. Subsequent releases on Nintendo’s Virtual Console platform were also not made available to other countries.

As a bonus, Konami has promised that PC players who buy the early access version will receive a port of the original Japanese Famicom game.

During E.A., the game will be available from $24.99 USD.

Unlike the original, Getsu Fūma Den: Undying Moon plays like a roguelite, featuring changing map layouts and upgrades that make each run different.

It also features a traditional Japanese art style as players battle fearsome demons and bosses in the Japanese underworld.

This announcement follows in the wake of Konami having previously denied that it was shutting down its games production divisions in response to organisational restructuring efforts. Getsu Fūma Den: Undying Moon is being developed by indie studio GuruGuru alongside Konami Digital Entertainment.

Besides the annual release of Pro Evolution Soccer, Konami’s releases have been modest in recent years, limited to anniversary collections of its classic titles, as well as porting its back catalogue to PC.

Nonetheless, the publisher has also confirmed that former Stadia exclusive Super Bomberman R Online is also coming to PC and consoles soon.