Konami announces new in-house ‘Silent Hill’ development team, Silent Production

Konami has confirmed a new in-house Silent Hill development team, titled The Silent Production Team.

Announcing the team via a recruitment page, the listing explains that “Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. is looking for game creators who can participate in large-scale projects that will play a central role in the future game business, such as the development of high-end games on multiple platforms,” via Resetera.

Sharing the listings on social media, Konami’s career page added: “The Silent Production Team is recruiting artists, planners, engineers, and project managers. Please join us in this work, which has many fans overseas! A chance to be involved in game production in a cutting-edge development environment.”

Advertisement

As part of a Q+A with existing team members, the listing goes on to explain that “The Silent Hill production team has many people who like action games and horror games, as well as people who like foreign dramas and movies that deal with serious themes, so those people will be able to work on a work that is very compatible with them. Even those who like works with a heavy atmosphere and heavy themes will be able to fully unleash their maniacal sensibilities.”

The website also confirms that three titles are currently in production, including a remake of the psychological horror Silent Hill 2.

However, all the confirmed Silent Hill titles are currently being developed by external studios. Silent Hill 2 is being led by Bloober Team while Silent Hill Townfall is being created by Annapurna Interactive and Silent Hill F is coming via NeoBards Entertainment, so it’s yet to be seen what The Silent Production Team’s role will actually be within the franchise. Konami’s third quarter results may have hinted at further remakes though.

Meanwhile, the recently released mobile game Silent Hill: Ascension has been criticised for having a paid season pass that allows players to influence the story.

In other news, bosses behind Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have denied allegations that the game’s development was rushed with staff having to work weekends and evenings to get it finished.