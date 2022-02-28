Konami forgets to renew ‘Silent Hill’ domain and fans have taken it over

Konami has forgotten to renew the Silent Hill domain name for the second time, causing quite the furore.

In the past, fans have lamented that Konami does not seem to care about what happens next for the much-loved horror franchise. Forgetting to renew the domain name has led to some humorous results as spotted by PC Gamer. Right now, if you head to the Silent Hill website, you will see a tweet from art director on Silent Hill 2, Masahiro Ito.

It simply says “I wish I hadn’t designed fxxkin Pyramid Head”. In the past, Ito also tweeted “To use PH in many titles makes PH cheaper” but that entry has since been deleted.

This is not the first time that Konami has forgotten to renew SilentHill.com. Previously, it failed to do so in December 2019 with the domain going up for sale for £7,339 ($9,835).

There is still hope for more Silent Hill games. For now though, fans will need to be satisfied with upcoming horror game Slitterhead, which is made by the creator of Silent Hill.

Recently, Keiichiro Toyama explained that the game “spans over multiple genres where horror is expressed”. He added that he wants to “achieve both action and drama” with the new game.

