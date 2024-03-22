Konami is giving ‘eFootball’ fans the chance to represent Arsenal at World Finals

Konami has confirmed the latest round of its new “club event” competition, with eFootball fans able to represent Arsenal in a global contest.

eFootball’s championship club event competition launched at the start of the year, and will see four regional contests take place for each partner club, meaning fans from around the world can take part.

“After the 3 online rounds have been completed, all regional winners will congregate for an offline final to decide who will represent each partner club in the World Finals held in Tokyo in July 2024.” There, they will compete against the winners of the Championship Open, which last year featured over 20 million participants.

So far, Barcelona’s new Esports player has been confirmed with the Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Manchester United competitions underway. Next week, the contest to find Arsenal’s representative kicks off.

“Earn your chance to become Arsenal’s newest esports prodigy!,” said Konami in a press release.

The first round for Arsenal fans begins March 25 and will run for one week. The second will take place between April 1 and 4. The third online round starts April 5 with the fourth taking place April 20. A final will then take place May 4, which will be live-streamed across the world.

eFootball was one of the games included in a trial event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, alongside the likes of Rocket League and Dota 2

Despite a positive reaction during the competition though, it was confirmed that Esports will not become a medal event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The news comes despite the Commonwealth Games Federation calling the trial a success with the president of the organisation confirming they expected Esports to be included “going forward”. The 2026 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee has since refused to give any specific reasons for the decision.

“Doping could have been a factor but also there was a lot of general resistance to esports from more traditional, older members of the Games nation groups. It’s very disappointing,” one inside told the BBC.

