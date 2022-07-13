Konami is working to bring back delisted ‘Metal Gear’ games

Konami has confirmed that it will be returning delisted Metal Gear games to digital storefronts.

The announcement comes via the official Japanese Twitter page. The post celebrates the franchise’s 35th anniversary, and states, “We are preparing to resume sales of titles that have been temporarily suspended.”

Advertisement

This is presumably in reference to both Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3, which were temporarily removed from digital storefronts on November 8, 2021. The reasoning was due to the licenses of the historical footage used within the game’s expiring, although at the time Konami assured fans that it would be working to bring them back.

The titles were pulled from PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, GOG, and PlayStation Now. Snake Eater 3D was also pulled from the 3DS store, although it’s worth noting that the storefront is shutting down in March 2023 regardless.

Metal Gear first released on July 13, 1987 for the MSX2. It was later followed by two sequels titled Snake’s Revenge and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake. The franchise later saw its debut in 3D with 1998’s iconic Playstation classic Metal Gear Solid, which also catapulted the franchise’s popularity.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons Of Liberty originally released for Playstation 2 in November 2001, and put player’s in the shoes of a brand new character, Raiden, as opposed to previous protagonist Solid Snake. 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater acted as a prequel to the entire franchise and was set during the Cold War, with players controlling Naked Snake.

Franchise creator Hideo Kojima is currently working on a brand new game in partnership with Xbox Games Studios with his independent team Kojima Productions, although it’s currently untitled. Norman Reedus, who played protagonist Sam Porter Bridges in Kojima’s latest title Death Stranding, also mentioned that a sequel to that game was in the works.

Advertisement

In other news, Bayonetta 3 has an October release date.