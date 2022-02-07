Konami removes Mason Greenwood from ‘eFootball’ and ‘PES 2021’

Content Warning: Discussions of rape and assault.

Konami has confirmed that Mason Greenwood has been pulled from the company’s football games “until further notice”. This follows the footballer’s arrest on suspicion of rape and assault, after videos appearing to feature Greenwood circulated across social media.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Konami has said that “in light of the serious allegations made against Mason Greenwood, the player will be removed from our football titles until further notice.” Konami’s football titles include eFootball 2022 and PES 2021.

The company added that “specifically for PES 2021 on mobile, users cannot newly obtain the player, but existing owners are unaffected.”

“Konami condemns violence of any kind. While police inquiries are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further,” ended the statement.

Konami is the latest company to address the allegations levelled at Greenwood. Last week, EA Sports removed Greenwood from FIFA 22.

“Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft,” EA told the Manchester Evening News last week (February 1).

Outside of the gaming industry, Greenwood has been suspended “until further notice” from the Manchester United squad, which said that it “does not condone violence of any kind”.

Last week, former sponsor Nike announced that it had “suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood,” adding that “we are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Today (February 7), Nike also confirmed that its sponsorship with Greenwood was officially over, stating “Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete.”

Greater Manchester Police has shared that the inquiry into Greenwood is ongoing and the victim is receiving specialist support. In the meantime, the police force has asked that people do not share footage of the incident as it could “compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity,” as well as “risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings”.